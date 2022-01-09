This Cowboys team has a telling admission from Dak Prescott.

On this Cowboys team, Dak Prescott has a telling admission.

Following their win over the Philadelphia Eagles last night, the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season with a 12-5 record.

QB Dak Prescott had some thoughts on his team after throwing five touchdowns in the victory.

Prescott told the media that he hasn’t played on a team that has had such a strong connection to all aspects of the game.

He stated that the connections have been beneficial to the team thus far, and that he hopes this trend continues.

“I’ve never played on a team (like this one) where everyone is as connected in every way,” Prescott said.

“It’s huge just to have that connection.”

It will serve us well as we move forward, especially with all of the experience we’ve gained this season.”

Prescott’s 2021 Dallas Cowboys appear to be the most complete team he has ever been a part of.

In a single season, they became the first team in NFL history to have a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher, 1,000-yard receiver, 10(plus) sack player, and 10(plus) interceptions player.

The Cowboys are ranked No. 1 in the NFL.

For the first time in 50 years, the offense is No. 1 in both points and yards.

In addition, their defense isn’t half bad.

