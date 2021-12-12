This Embarrassing Jaguars Play Is Taking the Internet By Storm

This Embarrassing Jaguars Play Is Going Viral, So Watch It!

The Jaguars have had a terrible week.

Then there was the Urban Meyer drama, and then there was today’s game.

In a 20-0 loss to the Houston Texans, Jacksonville failed to score.

The Jags had whatever the lowlight below was on offense in addition to being shutout.

Laquon Treadwell lined up at outside receiver on the right side of the formation on this play.

In the slot next to him, Laviska Shenault Jr. was waiting.

Shenault slipped while running their routes, and they collided.

Watch: This Embarrassing Jaguars Play Is Going Viral

Watch: This Embarrassing Jaguars Play Is Going Viral