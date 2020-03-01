‘THIS GOAL IS CRAZY’: Media hails Jordan Flores’ stunning strike as a surefire Goal of the Season contender (VIDEO)

Irish league side Dundalk’s Jordan Flores may not be a household name, but he’s being considered as an early front-runner for the prestigious Puskas Award, thanks to his stunning volley against Shamrock Rovers.

Flores connected beautifully with a Michael Duffy’s driven corner to slam the ball into the top corner of the net for one of the most spectacular strikes you’ll see in a long, long time.

The goal has gone viral, with more than three million fans watching the original video posted to Irish broadcaster RTE’s social media channels, while media outlets across Europe are hailing the strike.

Sky Sports dubbed it a “wonder volley” while respected football website France Football called it “La folle reprise de volee” which translates as “The Crazy Volley.”

Here it is again, in all its glory, without that little streaming stutter.The cross really is a belter too.#rtesoccerpic.twitter.com/iF2yjiZsdG — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 28, 2020

Spanish outlet AS suggested it was so good that no other strike this year could beat it to FIFA’s Goal of the Year award.

“The 2020 Puskas Award has just been ‘won’ by Dundalk’s Jordan Flores,” it declared.

Meanwhile, the Twitter account for ESPN’s flagship highlight show SportsCenter tweeted the clip with the all-caps headline, “THIS GOAL IS CRAZY.”

It’s certainly right up there with the best volleys we’ve seen, and it’s going to take some strike to beat it in the 2020 goal of the year stakes.