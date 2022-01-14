‘This has to happen,’ Cristiano Ronaldo says of his teammates at Manchester United, who are backed by manager Ralf Rangnick.

RALF RANGNICK backed Cristiano Ronaldo’s ruthless attack on his struggling teammates, warning, “It’s time they all listened.”

Manchester United will have a “nightmare” season, according to Ronaldo, unless the players’ attitudes change.

The Portuguese also slammed the club’s young players for not listening to more experienced players in the locker room.

Rangnick, the interim manager at Old Trafford, has now admitted that his team is disunited.

And the German has urged Ronaldo, 36, to keep giving the team advice “in a very direct manner.”

“The older and younger players have to play as a team and be united on the pitch,” Rangnick said ahead of tonight’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

“We have so many top, talented players, and it reminds me of what Cristiano said — we have to work together and develop as a team.”

“It helps a lot, even in the locker room, to speak to the boys in a very direct manner if it’s necessary.”

AFCON BETTING SPECIAL – GET £40 IN FREE BETS

“If Cristiano or any of the other players want to speak directly to the players on the field or in the locker room, they are more than welcome to do so.”

“We now have enough experienced, older players who can not only be role models in training, on the field, and in games, but also be role models in their own right.”

“However, they can do it in all those locker room discussions or when they’re all together in the hotel before games.”

This is an absolute necessity.

That happens automatically in a team, especially a united team.

“And all I can do is invite, challenge, and tell all of the players — including the older ones — to do it on a regular basis.”

“That’s even more important in a team like ours.”

In the United camp, there are a variety of cliques.

According to SunSport, a number of the younger players are intimidated by Ronaldo and are afraid of receiving a negative reaction if they make a mistake or fail to pass to him.

Rangnick, on the other hand, believes that now is the time for everyone to band together and reclaim their season.

“The younger players we have are highly talented, and we have enough older players,” he added.

“At the end of the day, it’s a team sport.”

It’s a team sport.”

Read our Football news live blog for the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed transactions.