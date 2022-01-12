This Is Going Viral: Former Bill Belichick Assistants

This Rumor About Former Bill Belichick Assistants Is Spreading Like Wildfire

When assistants get their own head coaching jobs, it’s no secret that the Bill Belichick coaching tree hasn’t fared so well.

Albert Breer, a former Patriots reporter, tweeted something to that effect on Tuesday.

The NFL insider noted, “There are no Bill Belichick assistants left as head coaches.”

This Fact About Former Bill Belichick Assistants Is Going Viral

This Fact About Former Bill Belichick Assistants Is Going Viral

There are no Bill Belichick assistants left as NFL head coaches. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2022