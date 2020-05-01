This is how the League would be resolved if the measures of Ligue 1 were taken

Ligue 1 has closed the curtain leaving the season halfway, but has not left loose ends. Except for PSG and Strasbourg, with one game less, all the teams had played 28 days, leaving 10 dates pending to resolve the tournament. All in all, the organization has decided to award the title to the capitals, 12 points apart from their pursuer, Marseille.

In addition, they have distributed all the decisive positions: the Marseillais and Rennes themselves go to the Champions League, and Lille will go to the Europa League. He will be accompanied by Reims and Nice, who will go for their place in the table and not for the result of the Cups, as is usually done. Amiens and Tolouse will go to Second.

In Spain, everything points to soccer being able to work again, albeit behind closed doors. However, a possible regrowth makes it not entirely ruled out that a decision similar to the French one has to be made.

If so, Barcelona, ​​one point above Real Madrid, would be champion. The Whites would complete the list of Spanish teams in the Champions League together with Seville and Real Sociedad. Getafe, which is tied on point with Real, would have to settle for the Europa League, since although they have the same goal difference, the Basques have scored more goals. Atlético, sixth, would go to the second European competition, like Valencia, seventh.

Mallorca, Leganés and Espanyol would fall to Segunda and Cádiz, Zaragoza and Almería, the first three classified in the silver category, would ascend. The matter is conflictive, because Almería should play a playoff with Huesca, Girona and Elche (if everything ended like this) to go up, but if there is no possibility of resuming the competition, it is most likely that they would ascend without having to dress short. .