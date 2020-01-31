‘This is the best place for me’: Gabriel Jesus says he will be staying at Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus says he will not be leaving Manchester City in the near future.

The Brazilian forward has scored 61 goals in 130 goals in all competitions since joining Pep Guardiola’s side in January 2017.

But the 22-year-old has had to compete with City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero for a starting spot with Jesus regularly giving way for the Argentinian striker and having to settle for a spot on the substitute bench.

But he told the Manchester City official website: ‘I feel this is the best place for me to develop, if not I wouldn’t have come.

‘Of course I trust in the club when I took the decision to come here. Sometimes I am happy, sometimes I am not but that’s normal because I want to play.

‘Sometimes I can understand why I don’t but I try to do my best every day because I want to stay here and help my teammates.’

Despite jostling with Aguero for a starting spot, Jesus has shown why he could be deemed City’s first-choice striker under Guardiola, with 16 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

His most recent goals came during the 4-0 win over Fulham in the FA Cup Fourth Round, netting twice in three second-half minutes to send City one step closer to defending their FA Cup crown.

When asked about his brace, Jesus said: ‘I am happy! We won the game, qualified for the next round and when I score, of course I am even happier! We played well.

City’s next game sees them continue their quest for cup glory, but in a different format.

Guardiola’s side will be looking to seal their spot in the Carabao Cup Final when they host Manchester United on Wednesday with a healthy 3-1 first-leg lead already under their belt.

However, Jesus is wary of the threat United pose despite City’s healthy advantage.

He added: ‘The first game was very good for us – but this is a new game.

‘We have to forget that [last game]. The game on Wednesday will be a tough game. I hope we can play well again and qualify.’