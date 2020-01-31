‘This is the best possible news’: Fernandinho overjoyed after signing new deal at Manchester City

Manchester City have been handed a boost after Fernandinho signed a one-year extension to prolong his career in England.

Fernandinho, who Pep Guardiola has remoulded as a central defender this season, moved to finalise his future early.

The Brazilian’s current deal expired in the summer and he was free to discuss a possible switch elsewhere with foreign clubs from this month.

But the 34-year-old was adamant he would remain at the Etihad Stadium and had little hesitation putting pen to paper on a new deal until 2021.

‘I want to take this opportunity to put on record how grateful I am to my team-mates and the backroom staff here at City,’ he told the club website.

‘Without them, this deal would not be possible, so sincere thanks to every single one of them. This is the best possible news.

‘My focus now is on making sure we continue to be successful. My time here has been decorated by silverware, but under Pep’s guidance we have really accelerated. I want that to carry on for as long as possible.’

Fernandinho’s existing contract could have been triggered automatically if he appeared in 60 per cent of City’s matches.

Guardiola has picked Fernandinho for 26 of the club’s 37 matches this season, although he is likely to be utilised more sparingly next year.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said: ‘This new deal reflects Fernandinho’s quality and commitment.

‘He is not only a first-class professional and one of the best players in world football, he is a fantastic person who leads by example every single day.

‘We have a talented young squad – but making sure they are supplemented by senior players of Fernandinho’s ilk is of paramount importance. What he brings in terms of leadership and professionalism is valued by everyone at the football club.’

He joined the club in 2013 from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk and has been integral to City’s success over the past seven seasons.