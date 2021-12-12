“This is unacceptable,” George Russell, Lewis Hamilton’s new Mercedes teammate, says after Max Verstappen wins the championship.

After Max Verstappen wins the championship, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton’s new Mercedes teammate, says, “This is unacceptable.”

FURIOUS George Russell slammed the ‘unacceptable’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale, in which his future team-mate Lewis Hamilton was denied the Formula One championship.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his first world championship with a dramatic last-lap overtake on Mercedes’ Nico Rosberg.

The Dutchman flew past his British rival on fresher tyres after a contentious safety car decision in the final stages of the race.

Lapped cars were allowed to pass before the safety car was withdrawn, giving Verstappen a clear shot at the leader.

The call enraged Russell, who will join Mercedes next season.

At first, he tweeted, “THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!!!!”

“Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season,” he continued, “and I have nothing but enormous respect for him,” he added, “but what just happened is completely unacceptable.”

“What we’ve just seen is mind-boggling.”

When the safety car was withdrawn with a lap to go, the stewards initially stated that lapped cars would be allowed to continue.

Before challenging Hamilton’s lead, Verstappen would have had to get past five backmarkers.

Allowing some lapped cars to pass before pulling the safety car off the track, however, provided plenty of room for the Red Bull driver to attack.

And he used his newer rubber to get the better of the seven-time champion for his first taste of world championship glory.

The decision enraged Mercedes, which launched TWO protests shortly after the driver finished his parc ferme.