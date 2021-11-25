‘This is war,’ says George Kambosos Jr., who has been training for nine months to fight Teofimo Lopez after a slew of cancellations.

‘This is war,’ says George Kambosos Jr., who has been training for nine months to fight Teofimo Lopez following a series of canceled fights.

After a tumultuous period of fight cancellations with Teofimo Lopez, GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR hasn’t left the gym in NINE MONTHS.

But the Australian is just days away from defending his WBA, IBF, WBO, and WBC ‘Franchise’ lightweight titles, which he holds jointly.

The fight dragged on and on due to a positive coronavirus test for Lopez, 24, and disastrous delays by promotional banner Triller.

But Kambosos, 28, refused to let down his guard, literally, and kept working as long as the end goal remained the same.

“This fight has taken a long time, and there have been dates set and changes, including Lopez getting Covid,” he told SunSport.

“However, nothing has been on my side; I’ve been prepared to fight but have maintained a high level of concentration.”

“I stayed in the gym, I’m stronger than I’ve ever been, my tunnel vision has been unbelievably strong, and this is war, in my opinion.”

“Winning a war doesn’t always happen in a day; it can take months or years.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“This isn’t going to take years, but it’s been a nutrition war all along; it’s been the small steps, the small battles.”

“We’ve been focused, patient, and hungry for a long time, and we’ve finally arrived.”

The title fight had been scheduled for June 19 until Lopez withdrew after a bout with Covid-19, and it was then moved to August.

The summer date, however, never materialized, and the eyed date was October.

Unfortunately, that never happened, and Triller, the social media platform that had paid £4.5 million to stage the fight, decided to call it a day.

Instead, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing inherited the rights after being the second highest purse bidder.

Now, Kambosos will face Lopez in his hometown of New York, putting an end to one of the year’s longest boxing sagas.

“It doesn’t matter how long this fight takes, I’m just very excited,” he said.

“I’ve gotten better and better, but I know he hasn’t; he’s regressed.”

I’m always in the gym; I don’t have any set ‘camps’.

“I’m always in the gym, whether I’m in Sydney or Miami.”

“As we get closer, we just up the tempo and increase the rounds, but I’m always in the gym, honing my craft and improving.”

“Perhaps Lopez was hoping I’d burn out or back away, but that’s not me.”

I was in the gym that night and beat Lee Selby!

“It means that much to me, and…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https