‘This is why we earn a lot more than you,’ Jose Mourinho screams at reporters following Roma’s 3-0 loss to Inter.

After his Roma team was defeated 3-0 by Inter Milan, Jose Mourinho slammed reporters, saying, “This is why we earn a lot more than you.”

As he struggled to contain his rage, the Portuguese also refused to take questions from journalists.

Inter raced into a 3-0 lead in Rome after just 39 minutes, thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu, Edin Dzeko, and Denzel Dumfries.

And the hosts were unable to re-enter the game.

Following a 1-0 loss to Bologna on Wednesday, Mourinho’s side has now dropped nine points behind the Champions League places.

After the game, the former SunSport columnist was irritated, and his post-match press conference was a tense affair.

“Your job is a lot easier than ours, which is why we earn a lot more than you,” he said after one question.

He didn’t respond again after that.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Inter’s far superior team and Roma’s ‘absentees,’ according to the 58-year-old.

“Inter are better than us on a good day,” he said.

“Inter is objectively superior to us.

“Due to absences, tonight’s game became extremely difficult.

“Last season, they were 29 points ahead of us.”

We had three good chances, two of which came with the score at 0-0.”

Mourinho was without injured captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, as well as Tammy Abraham and Rick Karsdorp, who were suspended.

At the Stadio Olimpico, Inter dominated and were rewarded after 15 minutes when Calhanoglu scored directly from a corner.

Dzeko doubled the lead nine minutes later, scoring against the club from which he had left in the summer.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.

Six minutes before half-time, Dumfries scored the third and final goal.

With the victory, Inter drew level with Serie A leaders AC Milan at the top of the table.

It was their fourth win in a row in the league.

FREE BETS: GET THE MOST UP-TO-DATE BETTING SIGN-UP OFFERS AND FREE BETS.