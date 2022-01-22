This March, Glasgow will host a space-themed Galactic Carnival at Silverburn.

It will be held in Silverburn’s green car park and will have something for everyone, including space-themed photo opportunities and a variety of food and drink vendors.

Following the success of their previous event, Spooktacular, Global Events and Attractions are returning to offer a great value Easter event in Scotland from March 25 to April 18.

“After the success of Spooktacular last year at Silverburn, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with the centre,” said Zoe Taylor, Global Events and Attractions.

“We’ve seen a desire for outdoor, low-cost events that are good value for money throughout the pandemic.”

The Galactic Carnival was created for the people of Scotland to enjoy more rides, have more fun, and create memories together.”

There are 14 rides in the first round of announcements, with more to come in the weeks leading up to Galactic Carnival.

The Spinning Mouse Coaster, the iconic Waltzers, Dodgems, and Teacups, as well as the Children Taxi, Bungee trampolines, and the Chair-o-plane, are all included in Phase One.

The Festival Wheel is the final ride, and it will provide passengers with the best seat in the house, with a panoramic view of Glasgow for miles.

On Thursday, March 31 and Monday, April 4, a series of Autism Friendly Sessions will take place, allowing guests with autism and sensory processing disorders to enjoy the rides with fewer lines and crowds.

Galactic Carnival’s website can be found here if you want to learn more.