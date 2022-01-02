This month, Manchester United is expected to recall Ethan Laird from Swansea and send him to promotion-chasing Bournemouth.

According to reports, Manchester United is set to recall Ethan Laird from his loan spell with Swansea.

The 20-year-old defender joined the Swans on a season-long loan in the summer and has made 21 appearances so far.

According to The Telegraph, he will be recalled by Manchester United before joining Championship leaders Bournemouth for the remainder of the season.

Laird has agreed to a season-long loan with Swansea City, where he will reunite with manager Russell Martin, who previously managed him at MK Dons.

However, Laird has made an impression, and United may prefer for him to gain experience in a better side under Scott Parker.

United’s hierarchy is said to see the youngster as a future first-team player.

When he returns to Old Trafford, he will be evaluated as a possible option for Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are vying for the right-back spot at Rangnick, with Kieron Trippier also linked with the club.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

In other United transfer news, Rangnick is expected to prevent Edinson Cavani from leaving the club this month.

However, Barcelona is reportedly offering United Ousmane Dembele in exchange for Anthony Martial.

Dembele’s contract with the club will expire in the summer, and he has already turned down a contract offer from Barcelona.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.