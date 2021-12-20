This Morning, Bill Belichick Made A Surprising Apology To The Media.

Is the end of the world approaching? Is Bill Belichick apologizing to the media for being terse during a press conference?

Belichick began his virtual media session with local media this morning by apologizing for his behavior after the Patriots’ 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

After the game, the Patriots’ head coach admitted to being short on answers, which he attributed to the game’s outcome rather than anything else.

“It isn’t your fault,” says the narrator.

During his apology today, Belichick stated, “It was a frustrating game.”

Here’s something: Bill Belichick just opened up his virtual press conference by apologizing to the media “if it seemed like I was a little short with you after the game.” Said there wasn’t much to say without seeing the film. “It’s not your fault. It was a frustrating game.” pic.twitter.com/ySgQQ20rv2 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 20, 2021