This morning, the Dolphins’ owner was asked about Jim Harbaugh.

Many in the NFL thought they were going big-game hunting with Jim Harbaugh after the Dolphins fired Brian Flores on Monday morning.

The Michigan head coach has been linked to a number of NFL jobs in recent weeks, but Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has stated that he will not be the one to lure Harbaugh away from Michigan.

Ross stated, “I’m not going to be the one to remove Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan.”

