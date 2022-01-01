This National Title Stat from Alabama Is Going Viral

This National Title Stat for Alabama Is Going Viral

For more than a decade, Alabama’s dynastic reign over college football has been well documented.

However, following the Crimson Tide’s Cotton Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats on New Year’s Eve, an interesting statistic has put the Crimson Tide’s dominance into perspective.

According to Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt, the only team to win a National Championship since 2008 without defeating Alabama at some point during the season was Florida State in 2013.

