This offseason, a long-serving NFL coach is expected to retire.

Rod Marinelli is ready to embark on the next chapter of his life after more than two decades in the NFL.

Marinelli will retire this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Sources say that former Lions head coach Rod Marinelli, who most recently served as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator, is planning to retire.

He wanted to keep coaching, but he packed his belongings and relocated to Texas.

Marinelli was “one of the game’s most respected teachers” at 72 years old, according to Rapaport.

Marinelli began his coaching career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League.

From 1996 to 2001, he coached their defensive line.

Marinelli was promoted to assistant head coach for the Buccaneers in 2002.

He became the head coach of the Detroit Lions four years later.

In three years, he had a 10-38 record.

Marinelli signed a deal with a different NFC North team shortly after his time with the Lions ended.

He was hired by the Chicago Bears as an assistant head coach and defensive line coach.

