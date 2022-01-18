This offseason, the Cowboys have 21 unrestricted free agents.

This offseason, the Cowboys have twenty-one unrestricted free agents.

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of unrestricted free agents this offseason, and a few of them are key players.

Randy Gregory, a defensive end, formed a strong partnership with rookie Micah Parsons.

Gregory had 19 total tackles (15 solo), six sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception on the season.

Michael Gallup, the team’s receiver, will also be available for free agency.

Gallup finished with 445 yards and two touchdowns as Dallas’ third wide receiver behind Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

Cedrick Wilson, who threw for 602 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, is another regular who will be a free agent.

Gallup and Wilson may not be able to stay with the Cowboys, so the decision will be difficult.

Tight end Dalton Schultz, as well as a slew of defensive players like Jayrone Kearse, Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal, Malik Hooker, Maurice Canady, Brent Urban, and others, will be traded.

Jon Machota has compiled a complete list of players:

