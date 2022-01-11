This season, only 7 college bowl games were sold out.

This season, only seven college bowl games were sold out.

The importance of bowl games has been debated in college football for the past few weeks, now that the sport has fully embraced the College Football Playoff.

The fact that only seven of the 38 bowl games this year were sold out is the latest indication of a problem with the current bowl system.

The College Football Playoff games were three of those sellouts.

The Orange Bowl, which pitted Alabama against Cincinnati, the Cotton Bowl, which pitted Georgia against Michigan, and the national championship all drew large crowds.

Only four other bowl games, on the other hand, were able to fill their seats.

According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, these contests were:

