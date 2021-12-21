This Sunday, the Patriots could be very thin at one position.

With an overhauled roster and a rookie quarterback in charge of the offense, the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed is in jeopardy.

Mac Jones and Bill Belichick, on the other hand, may have to eke out a win without much help from wide receivers next week.

Due to a series of injuries and a case of COVID-19, the Patriots’ receiving corps was severely depleted in their game against the Colts this past weekend.

After taking a high hit late in the game, Nelson Agholor left Saturday’s loss with a head injury, and N’Keal Harry followed suit.

On Monday, along with three other New England players, Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of the recent flurry of activity, the Patriots only have Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski on the active roster as of Monday.

