This week, six NFL teams will start backup quarterbacks.

This Week, 6 NFL teams are starting backup quarterbacks.

The backup quarterbacks are plentiful in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Six quarterbacks on the depth chart will get a chance to start on Sunday due to injuries and COVID cases.

The Lions, Broncos, Giants, Ravens, Bears, and Saints will all feature some well-known (and less well-known) players.

Drew Lock, a second-round pick, to Ian Book, a fourth-stringer

The backups in front of center are as follows:

Backup QBs playing this week: Lions: Tim Boyle

Broncos: Drew Lock

Giants: Jake Fromm (3rd string)

Ravens: Josh Johnson (3rd string)

Bears: Nick Foles (3rd string)#Saints: Ian Book (4th string) — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2021