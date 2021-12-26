This week, six NFL teams will start backup quarterbacks.

This Week, 6 NFL teams are starting backup quarterbacks.
The backup quarterbacks are plentiful in Week 16 of the NFL season.
Six quarterbacks on the depth chart will get a chance to start on Sunday due to injuries and COVID cases.
The Lions, Broncos, Giants, Ravens, Bears, and Saints will all feature some well-known (and less well-known) players.
Drew Lock, a second-round pick, to Ian Book, a fourth-stringer
The backups in front of center are as follows:
Look: 6 NFL Teams Are Starting Backup Quarterbacks This Week
Look: 6 NFL Teams Are Starting Backup Quarterbacks This Week
Backup QBs playing this week:
Lions: Tim Boyle
Broncos: Drew Lock
Giants: Jake Fromm (3rd string)
Ravens: Josh Johnson (3rd string)
Bears: Nick Foles (3rd string)#Saints: Ian Book (4th string)
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2021
Josh Johnson is expected to start under center for Baltimore on Sunday https://t.co/jmTpPknyaZ
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 25, 2021