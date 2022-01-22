This week, the SEC’s defensive coordinator resigned from his post.

Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason reportedly left the program just a few days ago, according to reports.

Those allegations have now been confirmed.

Mason resigned from his position as head coach of the Tigers program on Saturday afternoon.

Linebackers coachassistant head coach Jeff Schmedding has been promoted to defensive coordinator, defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh has been hired, and linebackers coachdefensive run game coordinator Christian Robinson has joined the staff.

SEC Defensive Coordinator Resigned From His Position This Week

