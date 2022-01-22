This week, the SEC’s defensive coordinator resigned from his post.
Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason reportedly left the program just a few days ago, according to reports.
Those allegations have now been confirmed.
Mason resigned from his position as head coach of the Tigers program on Saturday afternoon.
Linebackers coachassistant head coach Jeff Schmedding has been promoted to defensive coordinator, defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh has been hired, and linebackers coachdefensive run game coordinator Christian Robinson has joined the staff.
SEC Defensive Coordinator Resigned From His Position This Week
SEC Defensive Coordinator Resigned From His Position This Week
Auburn announces defensive staff changes: Derek Mason resigned as DC, LB coach Jeff Schmedding promoted to DC, Jimmy Brumbaugh hired as DL coach & Christian Robinson hired as LB coach/defensive run game coordinator
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 22, 2022
Welcome to The Plains, @crob45 and @CoachBrumbaugh!
🗞: https://t.co/Lc8qPOzbUx#WarEagle | #AuburnMadepic.twitter.com/20OmCJ4I1G
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) January 22, 2022