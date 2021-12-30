Travis Kelce has a chance to make NFL history this week.

Travis Kelce has the chance to make NFL history this week.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs has been activated from the ReserveCOVID-19 list and has a chance to set an NFL record this weekend.

As he prepares to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Kelce has 695 career receptions in 125 games.

With five catches against the Bengals, he’ll reach 700 receptions.

He’d become the first player to reach that mark by a whopping 19 games.

[email protected] is just five catches away from becoming the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 700 receptions… BY 19 GAMES

30 December 2021 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs)

