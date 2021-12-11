This Weekend, Ole Miss is expected to host a top transfer quarterback.

Ole Miss is expected to host a top transfer quarterback this weekend.

Ole Miss is in the market for a quarterback after Matt Corral’s departure to the NFL next season.

Lane Kiffin might have found Corral’s replacement in the form of a FCS standout.

Cameron Ward, an Incarnate Word transfer quarterback, is visiting Ole Miss this weekend, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Ward made his way into the transfer portal this week.

He won the Jerry Rice Award, which is given to the top freshman in the FCS, this past spring.

Ward threw for 4,648 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season.

Incarnate Word finished with a 10-3 record and won the Southland Conference.

Ward’s skillset fits Kiffin’s offense at Ole Miss, despite the fact that moving from the FCS to the SEC would be a huge step.

Top Transfer QB Reportedly Visiting Ole Miss This Weekend

Top Transfer QB Reportedly Visiting Ole Miss This Weekend