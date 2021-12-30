This weekend, seven NFL teams have a chance to make the playoffs.

This weekend, seven NFL teams have a chance to secure playoff berths.

Seven NFL teams can clinch a playoff berth this weekend in what would be the final week of the previous season.

The AFC has five teams that can qualify for the playoffs.

In the NFC, two teams can do the same.

The Bills, Patriots, Bengals, Colts, and Titans, according to NFLcom, have a chance to win the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers can do the same.

