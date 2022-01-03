This Weekend, there’s One Spectacular NFL Playoff Scenario

This Weekend, there’s One Wild NFL Playoff Scenario

In Week 17, the NFL playoff picture became a little clearer, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions heading into the season’s final week.

One of them is the final two AFC wild card spots.

If the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars, things could get out of hand quickly.

“If the Colts lose to the Jaguars on Sunday, both the Raiders and the Chargers will be in with a tie,” NFL insider Adam Beasley says.

There’s 1 Crazy NFL Playoff Scenario This Weekend

There’s 1 Crazy NFL Playoff Scenario This Weekend

Here’s something totally bonkers: If the Colts lose to the Jaguars Sunday, the Raiders and Chargers would both get in with a tie. Literally, there would be no motivation for either team to do anything other than kneel it out 15 times each. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 3, 2022