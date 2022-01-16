This Weekend Will Make NFL Playoff History

During the 2021 season, a number of NFL records were set or broken.

However, two historically struggling franchises made history this playoff weekend.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win a playoff game in the same season for the first time in NFL history, according to PFWA’s Scott Kacsmar.

The Bengals defeated the Raiders on Saturday, while the Buccaneers are wrapping up a win over the Eagles today.

Cincinnati and Tampa Bay have played together for a total of 100 seasons.

However, success in the postseason has been elusive for the Bengals for the majority of their existence.

The Buccaneers have two Super Bowl victories, but only three other playoff victories.

The Bengals have only made the playoffs four times in their history.

As a result, it should come as no surprise that their peak periods rarely coincided.

