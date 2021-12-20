This Week’s Louisville-Kentucky Game Has Been Decided

Louisville-Kentucky game will be decided this week, according to reports.

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cardinals’ program, this week’s annual rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky has been postponed.

The Cards have halted team-related activities indefinitely due to multiple positive tests, according to a press release from Louisville.

As a result, they will not play Kentucky on Wednesday, as planned, though the game may be rescheduled.

“Kentucky and Louisville officials will monitor opportunities for the annual rivalry game to be rescheduled,” the release states.

