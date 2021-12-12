This year, Turkish para-athletes have won 166 medals at international competitions.

Turkey won 15 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, including two golds, four silvers, and nine bronzes.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkish para-athletes won a record-breaking 166 medals at international competitions this year.

The Turkish team finished the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with a record 15 medals, making it their seventh appearance.

During the Games, 87 Turkish athletes competed in 13 branches, winning two gold, four silver, and nine bronze medals, the most ever for their country at the Paralympics.

Athletes with visual and physical impairments took home 23 medals, while those with hearing impairments took home 35 medals, including 11 gold, 10 silver, and 14 bronze.

Turkey won the European Amputee Football Championship title in September.

The Turkish team won their second European championship in a row after defeating Spain 6-0.

Turkey won the inaugural edition in 2017, defeating England 2-1 in the Istanbul final.

Medal tally for 2021: