This Year’s Senior Bowl Coaches Have Been Revealed

The New York Jets and the Detroit Lions will be the first two teams to get a close look at some of the upcoming NFL Draft prospects.

The coaching staffs of both franchises will serve as coaches in this year’s Senior Bowl, according to ESPN’s Field Yates on Tuesday.

“As the owners of two of the top four picks in the draft with intact coaching staffs, they get the chance to see many of the best draft eligible players up close and personal,” he says, “the Jets and Lions will be the two teams coaching this year’s game.”

