This Year’s Senior Bowl Coaches Have Been Revealed
The New York Jets and the Detroit Lions will be the first two teams to get a close look at some of the upcoming NFL Draft prospects.
The coaching staffs of both franchises will serve as coaches in this year’s Senior Bowl, according to ESPN’s Field Yates on Tuesday.
Yates tweeted: “Senior Bowl news.”
“As the owners of two of the top four picks in the draft with intact coaching staffs, they get the chance to see many of the best draft eligible players up close and personal,” he says, “the Jets and Lions will be the two teams coaching this year’s game.”
NFL Coaches For This Year’s Senior Bowl Announced
NFL Coaches For This Year’s Senior Bowl Announced
Senior Bowl news: the Jets and Lions will be the two teams coaching this year’s game.
As the holders of 2 of the top 4 picks in the draft with intact coaching staffs, they get the shot to see many of the best draft eligible players up close and personal.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2022
“We are very thankful to Jim Nagy and his team for the chance to work with some of the best young players in the nation this week.
The New York Jets are fired up for the opportunity to engage with these young men and be a part of everything at the Senior Bowl.” – Coach Saleh pic.twitter.com/38INZWU1GQ
— New York Jets (@nyjets) January 11, 2022