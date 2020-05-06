Thomas Bjorn smashes a window at home while trying to show fans how to perform a chip shot

Golf fans might think again when looking to Danish star Thomas Bjorn for inspiration on their game – after he smashed his window while attempting to demonstrate how to perform a chip shot.

With Bjorn taking some time away from the fairway during coronavirus lockdown he decided to help others looking to improve their skills by filming a video as he tried to hit a shot out of his house and into the garden.

But as he began to guide viewers through the tutorial he miscued his swing and sent the ball crashing through his glass window.

He begins the video by showing golfers how to position themselves in preparation for the shot.

‘So when we do chipping, the one thing we try and do is: we try to set the right arm in when we do this exercise,’ he says.

‘What we want to try and do is turn our body, back to the ball and turn all the way through. No breaking down on the wrists.’

But Bjorn doesn’t quite follow through on his own advice as his one-handed strike clatters into the glass before he starts to chuckle.

When you try and film a @CallawayGolfEU Tour Tip but you haven’t picked up a club since Feb! 😂😂😂😂💥 pic.twitter.com/yJ1Y6X6GcE

The 49-year-old was able to poke fun at himself as he uploaded the clip on Twitter, writing: ‘When you try and film a @CallawayGolfEU Tour Tip but you haven’t picked up a club since Feb!’

Later he uploaded a picture to show off the extent of the damage to his window, revealing a perfect ball-shaped hole in the glass, as he wrote ‘Here’s the end result!’

Figures in golf took the opportunity to tease him over the gaffe, with former British star Nick Dougherty replying: ‘That just made me laugh out loud.’

Meanwhile, Stephen Gallacher wrote: ‘Sorry pal, not laughed that hard in ages’, and Ross Fisher said: ‘Should have put the clubs away for longer.’