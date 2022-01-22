Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, has signed a new contract until 2025 as a reward for keeping the Bees in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank, the manager of Brentford, has signed a new contract until 2025 as a reward for keeping the Bees in the Premier League.

The contract is expected to last until 2025, according to SunSport, though the paperwork is still being finalized.

Frank’s current contract was set to expire at the end of the following season.

However, following a successful first season in the Premier League, the Bees want to keep their charismatic boss.

Brentford are 14th in the table, nine points above the relegation zone, and host Wolves on Saturday.

They began the season with a memorable 2-0 win over Arsenal, followed by victories over West Ham and Aston Villa, as well as a thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool in September.

Brentford were also unfortunate to suffer a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Frank was ‘unbelievably proud’ of his team, despite the loss.

“I’m unbelievably proud of my team,” Frank told BT Sport.

Manchester United is the Premier League’s biggest club, while we are the smallest.

“We thrashed them in the first half, they didn’t have a chance, three huge chances, and this game could only have had one winner.”

“They are extremely fortunate.

I’m well-versed in the subject of taking risks.

They threw out the system in Brentford’s favor.

“It was one of those nights, and fair play to David de Gea; if we get those chances again, one of them will go in.”

“We killed them with our intensity, which we showed in the first half when we played Brentford style.”

Since 2018, Danish manager Frank has led the club to promotion from the Championship through the play-offs.

