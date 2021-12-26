Thomas Gravesen, a former Premier League player who lives in Las Vegas and is said to be worth £100 million, plays poker.

Thomas Gravesen, a former Everton and Real Madrid defender, could never have imagined his retirement going so smoothly when he retired at the age of 33.

Despite this, the Danish international, who earned the nickname ‘Mad Dog’ for his tough tackling, is now living in luxury in Las Vegas, 16 years after joining Real Madrid.

Since he last kicked a ball, he is said to have made around £100 million from investments and poker.

Because of his wealth, he lives in a mansion hidden behind a gated community, alongside celebrities like Nicolas Cage and tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

And, as if that weren’t enough, Gravesen, who is now 45, has settled down in Sin City with a stunning Czech model…

Gravesen fared well financially throughout the game.

In fact, at the height of his fame in 2005, when he was playing at the Bernabeu, he was said to be earning £85,000 per week.

Gravesen invested his wages into several financial businesses, according to Danish tabloid BT, knowing he needed to plan for a life after football.

And, fortunately for him, he struck gold, making tens of millions of dollars when many of his investments paid off.

BT did not reveal what Gravesen bet his money on, but they did reveal that he took his money and ran… to Las Vegas!

At the age of 37, ‘Mad Dog’ traveled to Sin City with money in his pocket and dollar signs in his eyes to begin a new chapter in his life.

And, with a bank account to match, he wasn’t going to do it half-heartedly.

Gravesen allegedly took his newly acquired wealth to the casinos, where he enjoyed poker games, according to Danish tabloid BT.

However, because he isn’t well-known in the United States, he was able to go unnoticed and pass as just another high-roller.

Gravesen is said to have moved to America for the love of a good woman, among other reasons.

He fell in love with Kamila Persse, a Czech-American beauty who once play-wrestled Ronaldo during training and knocked out one of his teeth in the process.

According to BT, he followed her to the United States, they married, and the couple enjoys the Las Vegas casino scene as well as the clubs and bars.

She plays poker, blackjack, and roulette with him on a regular basis at the age of 43.

Persse, a former model, now works in real estate for a well-known US firm.

