Thomas Muller has been charged with animal cruelty after his horse Dave was injured while performing “unnatural sex acts for profit.”

After his prize stallion was injured while’rehearsing’ for the breeding season, BAYERN MUNICH legend Thomas Muller has become the latest footballer to be accused of animal cruelty.

Kurt Zouma of West Ham has been widely chastised since videos of him kicking and slapping his pet cat surfaced on SunSport.

Muller has been chastised by animal rights group Peta after revealing the strange injury suffered by his horse D’Avie, also known as ‘Dave.’

The Gut Wettlkam stud farm in their home country is run by the World Cup winner and his wife Lisa, a champion dressage rider.

The cost of a dose of frozen horse sperm is 200 euros.

“Unfortunately, we have bad news: Our favorite D’Avie will not be available in the coming months,” Muller said.

“Unfortunately, he slipped and fell dramatically on his side during a test attempt to prepare for breeding season.

“He sustained an injury to his hoof and will require complete rest for the next few months.”

“He’s a tough bloke, and things could have turned out a lot worse.”

“It is awful that self-proclaimed horse lovers force the animals in their care into unnatural sex acts in order to make the most profit from them,” Peta spokesperson Jana Hoger fumed.

“D’Avie’s injuries were avoidable and unnecessary under Lisa and Thomas Muller’s supervision.”

Lisa has ridden D’Avie, or Dave, twice in international horse riding Grand Prix competitions.

In August of 2020, he was sold to Muller’s.

Four Roses and Bowmore, whose sperm is also sold by the couple, join Dave at Muller HQ.

Muller is the stables’ self-proclaimed “director of carrots.”

Muller enjoys spending time with Dave and frequently attends dressage events in which his other half competes.

When asked why he likes horses, he once replied, “I come here to see if everything is fine.”

“As for the carrots, I’m the carrots’ managing director! I keep an eye on the dogs.”

I occasionally lend a hand, but it is my wife’s responsibility.

“I have a lot of fun with it.”

They make me feel at ease because of their attitude, appearance, and (the way they) live their lives.

“It’s a lot of fun.”

It’s simple to unwind when you’re around horses.”

