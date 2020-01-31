Thomas Muller ‘has not ruled out an exit from Bayern Munich’

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has not ruled out leaving the Bavarian side, according to reports in Germany.

The World Cup winner has been with the club for 12 years and has made 337 appearances but with his contract set to expire at the end of next season the influential star is weighing up an exit, German outlet Bild claims.

Muller has won 21 trophies with Bayern, the club he started his career with, but at the age of 30 he may be running out of time for a new challenge – and there have been reports of interest from England and Italy.

The highlight of Muller’s career came when he lifted the World Cup with his national side in Brazil in 2014, and a stellar journey has also seen him win the Champions League and eight Bundesliga titles.

The forward has seven goals from 27 games with Bayern this season, making 13 starts and showing he is still a key member of the team, contributing with 12 assists.

Bayern made a poor start to the campaign with Niko Kovac sacked in November, but the team have enjoyed a resurgence under Hansi Flick and are now second in the table – just one point off leaders Leipzig.