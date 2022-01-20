Thomas Partey is sent off just 15 minutes after coming off the bench, as the Arsenal midfielder is knocked out of two tournaments in the space of TWO DAYS.

THOMAS PARTEY’S dreadful week was made even worse when he was sent off in Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

The 28-year-old midfielder was brought on as a late substitute but only lasted 15 minutes.

With Arsenal trailing 2-0, he was shown two yellow cards, the second for a tired late foul on Fabinho.

It was a rather fitting way to end Partey’s week and added insult to injury for The Gunners.

Partey was eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations just two days ago after Ghana lost to Comores, finishing last in their group.

Partey will now miss the Burnley match on Sunday due to suspension, which Arsenal fans thought was good news because it meant he would not miss a single Premier League match.

On Thursday, Partey awoke in Cameroon and arrived in London seven hours before kickoff.

When he came on to replace Emile Smith Rowe, he failed to help Arsenal find an equalizer.

And his actions only added to Mikel Arteta’s headaches, who had praised the midfielder prior to the match.

Arsenal’s midfield is bare bones, so the manager was grateful for Partey’s commitment.

“He (Partey) demonstrated his commitment,” Arteta said.

He’s disappointed to have been eliminated from the AFCON, but he immediately stated, “I want to be involved.”

“He arrived at noon and went straight to the hotel; he wants to be on the bench to assist.”

