Thomas Partey ‘remains Arsenal’s No1 transfer target’ as Atletico Madrid hold out for £45.2m release clause

THOMAS PARTEY remains Arsenal’s top transfer target but Atletico Madrid are reportedly holding out his full £45million release clause.

Kike Marin claims the Gunners had attempted to lower the Spaniard’s asking price by offering a swap deal involving either Lucas Torreira, Hector Bellerin or Alexandre Lacazette.

Yet the report adds that Atletico refused discussions and insisted his release clause be activated in full.

Mikel Arteta has been desperately hunting for some steel in midfield this summer.

Earlier this year, he identified Partey as his No1 target after another sensational season in Spain.

The Ghanian is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until the end of the 2022-23 season.

With three seasons still to run on his Atleti deal, the club are in no hurry to sell him cheaply.

SunSport previously revealed that Arsenal are set to spend £100m this summer to sign key targets Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos.

But they will need to sell at least three of their current squad and offload a couple more to fund the spending spree.

However, there is some good news at the Emirates, after Willian reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth £100,000 a week at Arsenal.

The Brazilian winger, 31, rejected Chelsea’s latest two-year contract extension offer – demanding three years or no deal.

Willian confirmed he will leave Stamford Bridge after seven years at the club in an open letter to fans on Instagram.

AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB . . They were seven wonderful years. In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play. Today I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense. . . Yet, beyond the trophies, I learnt a lot about myself. I developed a great deal, becoming a better player and a better person. With each training session, with each game, with every minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning. . . I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club. There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt! . . The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates. I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans. I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt! . . My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you! . Willian Borges da Silva

A post shared by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on Aug 9, 2020 at 6:06am PDT