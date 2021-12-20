Thomas signs a two-year deal with INEOS Grenadiers after winning the Tour de France.

Thomas, a former winner of the Tour de France, has signed a two-year contract with INEOS Grenadiers.

In 2010, the 35-year-old Welsh racing cyclist joined the British team for the first time.

On Monday, Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, signed a new contract with his team, INEOS Grenadiers.

The 2018 Tour de France was Thomas’s first Grand Tour victory.