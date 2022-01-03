Thomas Tuchel, a furious Chelsea manager, claims VAR ‘did not check’ Sadio Mane’s early elbow on Cesar Azpilicueta.

VAR ‘did not check’ Sadio Mane’s early elbow on Cesar Azpilicueta, according to enraged Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

After his challenge, the Liverpool forward received only a yellow card, leaving Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho fuming.

Mane and Azpilicueta challenged for a high ball with six seconds left on the clock.

The Senegal ace, on the other hand, led with his elbow, catching the Blues captain in the face and leaving him with a black eye.

The foul was awarded and Taylor was shown a yellow card, the first in a Premier League game since the 2006-07 season began.

Tuchel, on the other hand, claims that VAR Darren England did not review Taylor’s decision at Stockley Park because Taylor was not sent to the monitor to review his decision.

“They did not check it (on VAR),” the German raged.

“I hate to say it, but I don’t like getting a red card early in the game because it can kill a game.”

The general public has come to see 11v11.

“Sadio Mane should always be on the pitch because he is a fantastic player and a nice guy, but he has been given a red card.”

“It doesn’t matter if you do this after 20 seconds or 20 minutes; the elbow is in your face.”

Azpilicueta also expressed his displeasure with the decision, claiming that the elbow was worth a ‘clear red’.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s five seconds into the game, it’s a red,” the full-back continued.

“I’m not sure what you’re talking about; we just had to make these kinds of decisions.”

“It’s a bright red card,” says the narrator.

“I looked at the replay, but I didn’t need it because I knew it was a red when I saw it live.”

“There are times when we see truly dangerous actions and do nothing.”

Sadio is my brother and a fellow countryman, but he should not have stayed on the field after the first minute.

Mark Halsey, a former Premier League referee, told SunSport that Mane was ‘lucky not to see red.’

Mane’s friend and international teammate Edouard Mendy, with whom he flew to the Africa Cup of Nations on a private jet on Sunday night, struggled to defend him.

“Sadio is my brother, my compatriot,” the Chelsea goalkeeper said to RMC Sport.

“However, he should not have stayed on the field for more than one minute.”

To make matters worse, Mane scored the game’s first goal eight minutes later.

He took advantage of Trevoh Chalobah’s mistake and sidestepped Mendy before firing into the Chelsea goal.

Mo Salah then scored past Senegal’s No. 1 to seal the victory…

