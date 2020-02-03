Thomas Tuchel and Kylian Mbappe hold clear-the-air talks after touchline clash

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly held a meeting with Kylian Mbappe in front of the squad and sporting director Leonardo following the pair’s disagreement on Saturday.

Mbappe was substituted in the 68th minute of the 5-0 win against Montpellier in Ligue 1 and was visibly upset at Tuchel’s decision.

The French World Cup-winner vented his fury at Tuchel for 15 seconds before heading to the bench and it has emerged that tensions are still high between the pair, according to French outlet Le Parisien.

@KMbappe pas content de sortir… #PSGMHSC @lequipe @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/PtvMoskaD5

The report details that Mbappe is unhappy about how often and when he is being substituted during games.

Meanwhile, the PSG manager said afterwards that Mbappe may be punished for his remonstrations on the touchline.

When he was substituted, the PSG forward made his feelings known to his boss, while Tuchel took hold of him as he attempted to explain the decision and defuse the situation.

The pair then covered their mouths to hide their conversation from onlookers as Mbappe marched over towards the substitutes bench.

Mbappe, who scored PSG’s fourth goal of the game, has long been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 champions, with Real Madrid and Liverpool among the interested parties.

And this rift will only fuel the speculation regarding the 21-year-old’s future, who is regarded as one of the brightest young players in world football.

Mbappe has a contract at PSG until the summer of 2022 and the club are keen for him to commit to a new deal.