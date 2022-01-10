Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea’s manager, has hinted that forgotten man Ross Barkley, who has little future at the club, will leave this month.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted at a transfer for forgotten man Ross Barkley, who has little future at the club.

THOMAS TUCHEL has refused to rule out Ross Barkley leaving Chelsea in January.

Only one of the 28-year-old midfielder’s four starts for the European champions this season have come in the Premier League.

Barkley has been linked with a loan return to former club Everton this month as a result of his lack of playing time.

He signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Chelsea in January 2018, with 18 months remaining on his previous contract.

Over that time, he has only appeared 98 times for the Blues, scoring 11 goals and assisting on 11 occasions.

And, ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup match against Chesterfield, Tuchel refused to dismiss rumors of his departure.

“We haven’t talked about it [a loan deal]yet,” Chelsea’s manager said.

It all depends on what Ross wants, what options he has, and what makes sense.

Let’s see how it goes.

“It’s not like it’s the FA Cup, but here’s your chance.”

With so many Covid and injury cases, there’s always a chance to get on the field.

“Nothing has changed, neither for Ross nor for anyone else.”

Despite Barkley’s lack of opportunities thus far in the 2021-22 season, Tuchel may believe he still requires him as a backup option for the second half.

This is due to the fact that the Blues have already dealt with a number of injuries as well as multiple Covid outbreaks.

And, ahead of a busy period for his team, the German coach emphasized the importance of having a deep squad.

“We have tough matches coming up,” Tuchel said after the 5-1 victory over Chesterfield.

“It’s a different level of intensity when you’re playing Premier League teams versus a fifth-tier team.”

“It was critical to split the minutes and rest some players so that we could be in the best possible shape for the upcoming games.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“Let’s see what happens.”

We must constantly adapt because the testing situation can change at any time, and from there we go.”

Chelsea will play three games in six days, starting with the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, which they lead 2-0 after their victory at Stamford Bridge.

On Saturday, they play Premier League champions Manchester City, followed by a three-day trip to Brighton.

For the most up-to-date rumours and gossip, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.