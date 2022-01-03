Thomas Tuchel has been irritated by Romelu Lukaku’s ‘noise’ – perhaps the Chelsea manager should become a librarian.

After his interview criticizing Tuchel’s tactics created too much ‘noise’ ahead of the Liverpool game, Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho dropped his centre-forward.

Romelu Lukaku chose to talk himself out of this game out of all the games in the world.

What’s the point of dreaming big if you’re sat on your banished backside when you could be banging them in on days like this?

It’s not easy to figure out Thomas Tuchel’s decision to leave Lukaku out.

Though Christian Pulisic’s early wastefulness was compounded by two stunning Liverpool goals, the unity Tuchel sought to instill brought Chelsea level with strikes of equal majesty just before halftime.

The game was a feisty tribute to the Premier League, a no-holds-barred barnburner that erupted six seconds in when Sadio Mane dropped a forearm onto Cesar Azpilicueta’s whiskers and somehow escaped punishment.

After that, Mane had to score, and what a rapier strike it was, rounding the keeper and flashing a shot past the despairing lunge of the very man he had flattened.

Mo Salah’s second goal was ridiculously good, and it appeared as if it had brought Tuchel’s pants down by making a show of his lack of Lukaku.

Tuchel had decided to expel Lukaku because the problem had grown “too big.”

He wanted to use the player as an example of how to maintain focus.

Playing the malcontent could have been a more straightforward way to end the egomaniacal arm wrestle.

With Lukaku on the field, there would have been little room for rumors and speculation.

There are none.

Tuchel is in the wrong job if the element that offends is noise.

The Premier League, professional football, and professional sport are all global talking shops with never-ending batteries.

Perhaps he should work as a librarian.

Pulisic had a decision to make twice in the first minutes, the first when he chose to check back inside on his right foot, and the second when he chose to round the last defender after a mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

