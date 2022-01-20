Thomas Tuchel has given tired Chelsea players two days off to rest and recharge as the squad faces internal strife.

Chelsea’s season has only 24 hours left to be reset by THOMAS TUCHEL.

Thursday is the second of the squad’s two days off, which he hopes will allow the players to rest their tired legs and return to work re-energized.

However, tired minds lead to short tempers, which are as much of an issue for Chelsea’s under-pressure manager as physical aches and pains.

The high tension in the camp is exemplified by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s criticism of the defense after the Blues blew another lead in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Brighton.

During a fractious night on the south coast, frustrated Romelu Lukaku and fed-up Hakim Ziyech had a vocal and lengthy disagreement in full view of the public.

TV pundits ripped Chelsea’s defenders to shreds for allowing Adam Webster to score so easily against a team that was tipped for the title just a few months ago.

Kepa expressed his displeasure at witnessing a team built on sheer willpower to win vanish.

“Set-pieces are all about concentration, focus, and seizing your man,” the Spaniard explained.

We must improve by looking inward rather than outward.

“Of course, there is dissatisfaction.

We only received a point because they scored on a set-piece.

“We needed to create more opportunities.”

We had chances to go one on one and shoot near the box, and that’s something we need to work on.”

Tuchel was irritable after the game, and it has spilled over into the dressing room, where high-priced players like £97.5 million striker Lukaku continue to underperform and blame others.

Since December 1, Chelsea has played 15 games, four more than league leaders Manchester City and three more than second-placed Liverpool.

Tuchel is correct in his assessment of his team’s shattered nature.

The hardline German, on the other hand, demands that his players experience “victory pain.”

Chelsea players will return to training tomorrow in preparation for the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Blues lead Spurs by 11 points, but Antonio Conte’s side has FIVE games in hand.

Chelsea’s chances of winning the Premier League are gone, but Kepa believes that if they do not improve, even a top-four finish could be jeopardized.

“We need to get back on track because everyone is coming,” he added.