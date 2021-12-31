Thomas Tuchel responds to ‘unhelpful noise’ after Romelu Lukaku’s jibes at his management.

Thomas Tuchel responds to ‘unhelpful noise’ following Romelu Lukaku’s jibes at his management.

In an interview with Sky Italy, Lukaku appeared to criticize Tuchel’s tactics, but the Chelsea manager claims he was’surprised’ by the claims.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has dismissed strikerRomelu Lukaku’s claims that he is unhappy with his role in the coach’s plans in two separate interviews.

He did admit, however, that reports of the player’s remarks have generated “unhelpful noise.”

“I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea,” said the Belgian forward, who joined Chelsea for £97.5 million from Internazionale last summer.

Tuchel has chosen to use a different system.”

Since then, reports in Italy have suggested that Chelsea may sell the player in the upcoming transfer window.

Lukaku also revealed that he spoke to Tuchel after the 3-1 win over Aston Villa last weekend, saying, “I told him [Tuchel] that I am multi-dimensional.”

It’s all about being able to see things clearly.”

Tuchel could have done without the added drama ahead of the match against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, which will undoubtedly be viewed as a qualifier for the unofficial title of Manchester City’s closest rivals.

Lukaku, on the other hand, has played a key role in Chelsea’s last two games, scoring on his return to the team after illness as a substitute at Villa Park and starting the 1-1 draw at home to Brighton on Wednesday.

He also insisted that the player had not expressed any dissatisfaction with him.

“We don’t like it because it creates unnecessary noise and isn’t helpful,” Tuchel explained.

“However, we don’t want to make any more of it.”

I don’t get the impression that he’s unhappy; in fact, I think the opposite is true, which is why it’s surprising.

“I understand the process if it’s an interview with a major figure.

That is why there is so much noise, not just a little.

However, we can take the time to try to figure out what’s going on because it’s not typical of his behavior here.

We’ll do it openly, as we have in the past.”

Regarding the content of the various reports.

