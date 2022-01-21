Thomas Vermaelen, an ex-Arsenal player, is set to become Belgium’s assistant manager after retiring at the age of 36.

After his contract with Vissel Kobe expired in December, the 36-year-old left.

After leaving Barcelona in 2019, Vermaelen agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract with the J1 League club.

He then went on to help them win the Emperor’s Cup, their first domestic trophy, that same year.

The no-nonsense centre-back, however, has decided to hang up his boots, with Belgian news outlet HLN reporting that he will replace Roberto Martinez as the national team’s No. 2 in the coming season.

“In Martinez’s eyes, Vermaelen is the perfect man,” they say.

Even more so because he is an expert on this group.”

He will take over for Scot Shaun Maloney, who left to become manager of Hibernian.

Of course, boss Martinez’s future is uncertain.

Everton’s board is said to be considering him to replace sacked Rafa Benitez.

Martinez’s return to Goodison Park after a three-year spell with the Toffees would be an emotional one.

The Belgian FA has reportedly blocked Everton’s approach for ex-boss Martinez, according to SunSport.

Martinez is expected to lead the Red Devils into the World Cup finals on November 21, which begin on November 21.

However, after Benitez’s sacking on Sunday, the 48-year-old had hoped to take over as Everton’s interim manager.

That plan was thwarted by Belgium, which is ranked first in the world.

Martinez faces staying at international level rather than returning to Goodison unless he can persuade his employers to change their minds.

Farhad Moshiri’s shortlist also includes Wayne Rooney and current assistant Duncan Ferguson.

