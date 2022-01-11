Thompson could return from injury against the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Thompson could make his comeback against the Cavaliers on Sunday.

He missed the last two seasons due to a serious knee injury and an Achilles tendon tear.

According to an NBA insider, Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will return from injury in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

“There’s optimism that Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday,” Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Monday. “A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday.”

Thompson, a five-time All-Star, has been out of the league for the past two seasons due to injuries.

In the 2019 NBA Finals, he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, and in November 2020, he tore his right Achilles tendon during a training session.