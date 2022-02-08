Thousands of people have filed complaints with the RSPCA after West Ham midfielder Kurt Zouma was caught on video KICKING and slapping his pet cat.

ANGRY football fans and animal lovers have flooded the RSPCA with complaints about West Ham ace Kurt Zouma’s cat-abusing.

If the charity finds his kicking and slapping of the helpless pet to be illegal, the Premier League defender could now face criminal charges.

The Sun obtained exclusive video of the abuse today, which has sparked outrage across the country.

The France international can be seen volleying his poor Bengal cat across his kitchen, then chasing it across his dining room with a pair of designer shoes.

He then slaps the defenseless cat across the face, flinging it out of the child’s arms, and watching it flee in terror.

Zouma, 27, issued an apology last night following the release of the sick videos, which were shot on Sunday afternoon at his £2 million home.

Yoan Zouma, Zouma’s brother, filmed the footage and shared it on Snapchat on Sunday afternoon, a day after the center-back made his FA Cup debut for West Ham.

“Sa commence,” which translates to “it is beginning,” was the caption for the first clip.

Later clips replace it with a slew of laughing face emojis.

Hundreds of outraged Britons have demanded that the £30 million Hammers player be prosecuted.

The Met Police announced this morning that they will not conduct an independent investigation into the abuse.

However, if the RSPCA so desires, they may pursue a separate prosecution.

A spokesperson for the charity has already released a statement about the film, calling it “very upsetting.”

“Kicking, hitting, or slapping an animal for any reason is never acceptable,” said a spokesperson.

“Kurt Zouma must be prosecuted,” Chris Geddes demanded on the RSPCA’s official Twitter account.

“No one should be allowed to get away with such heinous behavior; an apology is insufficient.”

“Zouma must be banned from owning animals again,” Dina Karins tweeted.

This is inhumane.

Evil at its most basic.

“I’m hoping you’ll take action.

“Kids idolize and look up to these players, so they believe this behavior is acceptable.”

“I am certain, and very much hope, that @RSPCA_official will investigate,” Chris Wainwright said.

“Animal cruelty has no place in the world.”

Breakfast television has also covered the topic.

“There’s something sickening about the defensive abuse of a helpless animal,” Susanna Reid said to Good Morning Britain viewers.

“What on earth drives you to mistreat an animal like that, and then think it’s a good laugh?”

“Power and control,” her co-star Richard Madeley said.

“I believe a prosecution is required.”

Animal abusers in the United Kingdom could face jail time under new legislation enacted last year…

