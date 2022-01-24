Three candidates are rumored to be vying for the Bears’ job.

According to reports, the Chicago Bears are considering three main head coaching candidates to fill their vacancy.

Chicago is interested in two current defensive coordinators and one former head coach, according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer.

“Top names have emerged as Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier, and Matt Eberflus,” Breer said of the Bears’ HC opening.

3 Favorites Reportedly Emerging For The Bears Job

According to @AlbertBreer, “Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier and Matt Eberflus have emerged as top names” for the Chicago Bears head coaching job. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) January 24, 2022