Three days before his death, John Madden reportedly had a request.

John Madden, an iconic figure in the NFL, passed away this week.

At the age of 85, the legendary broadcaster and coach passed away unexpectedly.

Madden had a simple request three days before he died.

According to USA TODAY Sports’ Cydney Henderson, Madden wanted to spend Christmas with his family and friends, watching the FOX Sports documentary “All Madden.”

“All Madden” is a “love letter” to the former Raiders coach’s legacy, according to the documentary’s directors, Tom Rinaldi and Joel Santos.

Madden, according to Santos, wanted to watch the documentary by Christmas Day.

Santos told USA TODAY Sports, “John asked to see it.”

“We wanted to make it a Christmas present for him and his family.”

