Three Finalists For Head Coaching Position Suggested By Broncos Insider

Three Finalists for Head Coaching Job Suggested by Broncos Insider

The Denver Broncos could be on the verge of appointing their next head coach.

The Broncos conducted nearly a dozen interviews with candidates for head coaching positions.

Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn, and Eric Bieniemy are among the more intriguing names who have been interviewed.

Only one of the three makes the Broncos’ reported candidate list.

Quinn is one of three finalists for the job, according to Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright.

He’ll be joined by defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon of the Eagles and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett of the Packers.

Two of the finalists are defensive-minded head coaches, which is worth noting.

The Broncos have made it clear that they want to continue in that direction.

